8H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy of the United States tees off on the first hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Denny McCarthy returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. McCarthy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at 8-under.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the Wyndham Championship.

    McCarthy's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3368-68-70-66-8
    2023MC71-68-1
    2022MC72-71+3
    2021T1565-69-69-65-12
    2020T967-68-66-63-16

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 8-under.
    • McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for ninth at 16-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    McCarthy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1166-68-70-65-1558.714
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1269-64-70-69-8115.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5770-74-76-76+1610.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5572-75-77-76+1210.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT870-68-72-70-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4662-73-74-69-214.300
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4968-69-72-71-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2971-75-71-71E37.000

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • McCarthy has an average of -0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has averaged 0.587 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.181-0.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.2070.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green890.0220.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.5520.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.6010.587

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.181 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranked 153rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a 0.207 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 101st with a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.552 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranked 145th by breaking par 20.45% of the time.
    • McCarthy has accumulated 971 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 39th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

