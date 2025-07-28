Denny McCarthy betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Denny McCarthy of the United States tees off on the first hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Denny McCarthy returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. McCarthy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at 8-under.
Latest odds for McCarthy at the Wyndham Championship.
McCarthy's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|2023
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|2022
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|2021
|T15
|65-69-69-65
|-12
|2020
|T9
|67-68-66-63
|-16
At the Wyndham Championship
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 8-under.
- McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for ninth at 16-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|58.714
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T12
|69-64-70-69
|-8
|115.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T57
|70-74-76-76
|+16
|10.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|55
|72-75-77-76
|+12
|10.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|70-68-72-70
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|62-73-74-69
|-2
|14.300
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|68-69-72-71
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T29
|71-75-71-71
|E
|37.000
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- McCarthy has an average of -0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged 0.587 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.181
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.207
|0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|0.022
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.552
|0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.601
|0.587
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.181 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranked 153rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a 0.207 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 101st with a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.552 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranked 145th by breaking par 20.45% of the time.
- McCarthy has accumulated 971 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 39th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.