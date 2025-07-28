Davis Thompson betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.416 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a 0.087 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.82% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 23% of the time.