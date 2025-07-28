PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Thompson of the United States tees off on the first hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Davis Thompson of the United States tees off on the first hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Thompson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 12th.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the Wyndham Championship.

    Thompson's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1266-66-66-71-11
    2023T2268-66-69-69-8
    2021MC70-71+1

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Thompson's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Thompson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-71-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1868-63-67-72-1447.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3466-70-66-73-1319.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2568-70-67-70-538.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4976-70-77-75+1013.250
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2365-72-70-67-640.000

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 14-under.
    • Thompson has an average of 0.489 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.612 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson has averaged 0.693 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4160.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0870.549
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.1670.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.371-0.612
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.2990.693

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.416 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a 0.087 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 23% of the time.
    • Thompson has accumulated 552 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 78th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Ben Kohles betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Jackson Koivun betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Ryan Palmer betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    3M Open

    1

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -6

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T3

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T7

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T14

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T14

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW