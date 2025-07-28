Davis Thompson betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Davis Thompson of the United States tees off on the first hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Thompson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 12th.
Latest odds for Thompson at the Wyndham Championship.
Thompson's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|66-66-66-71
|-11
|2023
|T22
|68-66-69-69
|-8
|2021
|MC
|70-71
|+1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T18
|68-63-67-72
|-14
|47.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|66-70-66-73
|-13
|19.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-70-67-70
|-5
|38.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|76-70-77-75
|+10
|13.250
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|65-72-70-67
|-6
|40.000
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 14-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.489 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.612 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged 0.693 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.416
|0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.087
|0.549
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.167
|0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.371
|-0.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.299
|0.693
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.416 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a 0.087 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 23% of the time.
- Thompson has accumulated 552 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 78th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.