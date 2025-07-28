Davis Riley betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Davis Riley of the United States tees off on the first hole during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Davis Riley returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Riley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 38th at 7-under.
Latest odds for Riley at the Wyndham Championship.
Riley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T38
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|2023
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|2022
|T13
|67-66-68-69
|-10
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Riley's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Riley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at 10-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|75-63-74-68
|-8
|3.150
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|66-77-73-67
|+3
|8.813
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-77
|+15
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|68-68-70-69
|-5
|4.800
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T2
|71-68-67-72
|-6
|391.667
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
- Riley has an average of -0.434 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged -0.681 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.415
|-0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.533
|-0.690
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|19
|0.308
|0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.155
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.485
|-0.681
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.415 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley is sporting a -0.533 mark that ranks 167th on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 63.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley is delivering a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 21.98% of the time.
- Riley has accumulated 652 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 62nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
