8H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley of the United States tees off on the first hole during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Davis Riley returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Riley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 38th at 7-under.

    Latest odds for Riley at the Wyndham Championship.

    Riley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3869-66-68-70-7
    2023MC71-72+3
    2022T1367-66-68-69-10

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Riley's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Riley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at 10-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Riley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-74+9--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6775-63-74-68-83.150
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5766-77-73-67+38.813
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-77+15--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5968-68-70-69-54.800
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-69+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT271-68-67-72-6391.667
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
    • Riley has an average of -0.434 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has averaged -0.681 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.415-0.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-0.533-0.690
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green190.3080.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.1550.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.485-0.681

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.415 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley is sporting a -0.533 mark that ranks 167th on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 63.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riley is delivering a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 21.98% of the time.
    • Riley has accumulated 652 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 62nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

