6H AGO

David Skinns betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Skinns of England plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    David Skinns returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Skinns looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Skinns at the Wyndham Championship.

    Skinns' recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-72+1
    20228070-69-73-70+2

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Skinns' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Skinns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5766-70-70-69-95.300
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT471-64-69-70-672.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-71+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6769-64-77-70-83.150
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT967-67-65-67-1472.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5267-69-71-70-76.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2664-67-65-73-197.250
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2467-68-73-72-822.556
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-71+2--

    Skinns' recent performances

    • Skinns has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 6-under.
    • Skinns has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Skinns has averaged 0.364 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.340-0.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.2210.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.069-0.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.010-0.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.1990.364

    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.221 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Skinns sported a -0.340 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 59th with a 67.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Skinns delivered a -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 22.12% of the time.
    • Skinns has accumulated 248 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 136th in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

