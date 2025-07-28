David Skinns betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.221 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Skinns sported a -0.340 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 59th with a 67.61% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Skinns delivered a -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 22.12% of the time.