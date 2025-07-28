David Skinns betting profile: Wyndham Championship
David Skinns of England plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
David Skinns returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Skinns looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Skinns at the Wyndham Championship.
Skinns' recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|2022
|80
|70-69-73-70
|+2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Skinns' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Skinns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|66-70-70-69
|-9
|5.300
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T4
|71-64-69-70
|-6
|72.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|69-64-77-70
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|67-67-65-67
|-14
|72.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|67-69-71-70
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|64-67-65-73
|-19
|7.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|67-68-73-72
|-8
|22.556
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
Skinns' recent performances
- Skinns has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 6-under.
- Skinns has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has averaged 0.364 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.340
|-0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.221
|0.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.069
|-0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.010
|-0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.199
|0.364
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.221 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Skinns sported a -0.340 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 59th with a 67.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Skinns delivered a -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 22.12% of the time.
- Skinns has accumulated 248 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 136th in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
