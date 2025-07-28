PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 19, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    David Lipsky returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Lipsky looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the Wyndham Championship.

    Lipsky's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-68E
    2023T4567-71-70-68-4
    2022T2768-69-69-66-8

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Lipsky's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 27th at 8-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Lipsky's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT368-68-64-64-20133.750
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2873-67-70-69-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT364-67-68-68-17162.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-73-2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-70E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-69-63-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3170-70-72-70-614.311

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
    • Lipsky has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.579 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has averaged 1.667 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.2610.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3040.753
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.1510.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.4880.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.2951.667

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.261 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.4 yards ranks 159th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sports a 0.304 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 66.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a -0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 20.24% of the time.
    • Lipsky has accumulated 433 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 88th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

