David Lipsky betting profile: Wyndham Championship
David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 19, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
David Lipsky returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Lipsky looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Lipsky's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-68
|E
|2023
|T45
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|2022
|T27
|68-69-69-66
|-8
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Lipsky's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 27th at 8-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|68-68-64-64
|-20
|133.750
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|73-67-70-69
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|64-67-68-68
|-17
|162.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-69-63-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|70-70-72-70
|-6
|14.311
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Lipsky has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.579 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged 1.667 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.261
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.304
|0.753
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.151
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.488
|0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.295
|1.667
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.261 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.4 yards ranks 159th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sports a 0.304 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 66.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a -0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 20.24% of the time.
- Lipsky has accumulated 433 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 88th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
