9H AGO

David Ford betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Ford of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

David Ford of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    David Ford will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks Ford's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Ford at the Wyndham Championship.

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Ford's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Ford's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M Open7567-68-71-75-32.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC76-67+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-77+4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    March 10, 2024Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-83+10--

    Ford's recent performances

    • Ford's best finish came at the 3M Open, where he finished 75th with a score of 3-under.
    • Ford has an average of 0.498 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ford has averaged -1.695 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ford's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.7380.498
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.885-0.591
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.493-0.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.998-1.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.639-1.695

    Ford's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ford has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.738 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 302.6 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ford has sported a -0.885 mark. He has a 67.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ford has delivered a -0.998 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a 30.57 Putts Per Round average, and he is breaking par 19.05% of the time.
    • Ford has accumulated three FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 233rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

