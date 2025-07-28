PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Danny Walker betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Danny Walker will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Walker at the Wyndham Championship.

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Walker's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Walker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-73-1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-71-1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-70E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3466-67-70-75-613.067
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2568-68-66-68-1433.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-69-63-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3172-66-70-74-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC79-68+3--

    Walker's recent performances

    • Walker has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Walker has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has averaged -1.527 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.0470.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.069-0.879
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.054-0.617
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.026-0.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.145-1.527

    Walker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.047 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sports a 0.069 mark that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 107th with a 65.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Walker has delivered a -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 24.15% of the time.
    • Walker has accumulated 411 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 91st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

