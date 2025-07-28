Danny Walker betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Danny Walker will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Walker at the Wyndham Championship.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Walker's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T34
|66-67-70-75
|-6
|13.067
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T25
|68-68-66-68
|-14
|33.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-69-63-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|72-66-70-74
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|79-68
|+3
|--
Walker's recent performances
- Walker has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Walker has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged -1.527 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.047
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.069
|-0.879
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.054
|-0.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.026
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.145
|-1.527
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.047 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sports a 0.069 mark that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 107th with a 65.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Walker has delivered a -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 24.15% of the time.
- Walker has accumulated 411 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 91st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
