Chris Kirk betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Chris Kirk of the United States watches his chip shot on the 16th green during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Chris Kirk returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Kirk looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Kirk at the Wyndham Championship.
Kirk's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|2021
|T29
|64-69-69-68
|-10
|2020
|T51
|66-69-68-71
|-6
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 29th at 10-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|64-67-70-67
|-16
|52.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|64
|67-68-79-72
|+2
|4.200
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|PT2
|65-65-69-67
|-22
|245.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|73-70-72-71
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|73-70-78-68
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|68-73-71-65
|-3
|17.625
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|71-67-69-68
|-9
|50.000
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 22-under.
- Kirk has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged 1.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.092
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.277
|0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|81
|0.042
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.372
|0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|0.039
|1.134
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.092 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk is sporting a 0.277 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 68.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranks 103rd by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
- Kirk has accumulated 582 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 73rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
