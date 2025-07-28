PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Kirk of the United States watches his chip shot on the 16th green during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Chris Kirk of the United States watches his chip shot on the 16th green during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

    Chris Kirk returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Kirk looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the Wyndham Championship.

    Kirk's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC73-71+4
    2021T2964-69-69-68-10
    2020T5166-69-68-71-6

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 29th at 10-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Kirk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1464-67-70-67-1652.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere Classic6467-68-79-72+24.200
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicPT265-65-69-67-22245.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1273-70-72-71+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5573-70-78-68+510.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4268-73-71-65-317.625
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1871-67-69-68-950.000

    Kirk's recent performances

    • Kirk has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 22-under.
    • Kirk has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk has averaged 1.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.0920.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.2770.520
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green810.0420.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.3720.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1030.0391.134

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.092 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk is sporting a 0.277 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 68.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranks 103rd by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
    • Kirk has accumulated 582 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 73rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Kevin Kisner betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Matteo Manassero betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Vince Whaley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    3M Open

    1

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -6

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T3

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T7

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T14

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T14

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW