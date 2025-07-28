Chris Kirk betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.092 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk is sporting a 0.277 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 68.01% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranks 103rd by breaking par 21.46% of the time.