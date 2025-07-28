PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Chandler Phillips returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Phillips looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 38th at 7-under.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the Wyndham Championship.

    Phillips' recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3867-69-71-66-7

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Phillips' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Phillips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-72+2--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-72-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1370-68-65-67-1854.167
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open6469-68-70-69-44.200
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1565-68-70-66-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1062-68-68-67-2344.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-74-1--

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Phillips has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 23-under.
    • Phillips has an average of -0.363 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips has averaged 0.230 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.231-0.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1020.007-0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.1250.676
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.1130.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.2110.230

    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.231 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sports a 0.007 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a 63.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Phillips has delivered a -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 20.43% of the time.
    • Phillips has accumulated 274 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 127th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

