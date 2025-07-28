PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chan Kim of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Chan Kim returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 12th.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Wyndham Championship.

    Kim's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1269-66-67-67-11

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1461-68-75-73-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-76+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1970-65-68-68-1743.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-70+1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-74+3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-73+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT767-66-69-74-1252.500

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.394 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.744 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.675 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.2750.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.2830.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green380.1930.456
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.150-0.744
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.0510.675

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.275 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.283 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 66.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 334 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 109th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

