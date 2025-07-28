Carson Young betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Carson Young of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Carson Young will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. Young looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Young at the Wyndham Championship.
Young's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|2023
|T67
|72-64-73-72
|+1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Young's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|72-65-65-69
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|67-68-69-64
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|69-68-71-66
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|69-67-71-74
|+1
|6.050
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|70-66-64-73
|-11
|30.143
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Young has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged -0.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.277
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.043
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|164
|-0.361
|-0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.035
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.007
|-0.122
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.277 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sports a 0.043 mark that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks 34th with a 68.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
- Young has accumulated 280 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 124th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
