Carson Young betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Carson Young of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Carson Young will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. Young looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Young at the Wyndham Championship.

    Young's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-68-2
    2023T6772-64-73-72+1

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Young's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2872-65-65-69-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC73-74+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT567-68-69-64-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-78+5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5269-68-71-66-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5369-67-71-74+16.050
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1370-66-64-73-1130.143
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-7--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Young has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged -0.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2770.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.0430.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green164-0.361-0.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.0350.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.007-0.122

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.277 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sports a 0.043 mark that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks 34th with a 68.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
    • Young has accumulated 280 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 124th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

