Camilo Villegas betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.693 (170th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.4 yards ranks 162nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas is sporting a 0.094 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 64.78% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Villegas is delivering a 0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranks 73rd by breaking par 22.12% of the time.