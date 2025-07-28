PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

    Camilo Villegas returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Villegas looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Villegas at the Wyndham Championship.

    Villegas' recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-75+3
    2022MC71-71+2
    2021T4668-67-71-67-7

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Villegas' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Villegas' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 46th at 7-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Villegas' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5368-69-67-70-106.325
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3366-66-69-73-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6768-68-74-70-83.150
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenW/D71+1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7069-70-71-74+42.900
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-69+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6770-66-76-71-13.400
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5670-71-75-77+55.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--

    Villegas' recent performances

    • Villegas had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 10-under.
    • Villegas has an average of -0.592 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas has averaged 0.026 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170-0.693-0.592
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.0940.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.1250.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.1390.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.3350.026

    Villegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.693 (170th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.4 yards ranks 162nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas is sporting a 0.094 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 64.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Villegas is delivering a 0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranks 73rd by breaking par 22.12% of the time.
    • Villegas has accumulated 150 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 164th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Patton Kizzire betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Davis Thompson betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    J.T. Poston betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    3M Open

    1

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -6

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T3

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T7

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T14

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T14

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW