Camilo Villegas betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Camilo Villegas returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Villegas looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Villegas at the Wyndham Championship.
Villegas' recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|2022
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|2021
|T46
|68-67-71-67
|-7
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Villegas' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Villegas' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 46th at 7-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Villegas' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|68-69-67-70
|-10
|6.325
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|66-66-69-73
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|68-68-74-70
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T70
|69-70-71-74
|+4
|2.900
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|70-66-76-71
|-1
|3.400
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|70-71-75-77
|+5
|5.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
Villegas' recent performances
- Villegas had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 10-under.
- Villegas has an average of -0.592 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has averaged 0.026 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.693
|-0.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.094
|0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|57
|0.125
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.139
|0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.335
|0.026
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.693 (170th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.4 yards ranks 162nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas is sporting a 0.094 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 64.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Villegas is delivering a 0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranks 73rd by breaking par 22.12% of the time.
- Villegas has accumulated 150 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 164th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.