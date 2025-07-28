Byeong Hun An betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Byeong Hun An of South Korea plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Byeong Hun An returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. An looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2023, where he finished tied for second at 18-under.
An's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T2
|63-67-65-67
|-18
|2021
|T35
|69-66-68-68
|-9
At the Wyndham Championship
- In An's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 18-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
An's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|79
|67-72-76-73
|+8
|2.100
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|68-69-75-67
|-9
|4.400
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|69-68-69-67
|-7
|90.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T6
|70-64-65-66
|-15
|91.667
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-81
|+11
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|74
|69-73-79-76
|+13
|5.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|67-71-68-70
|-4
|22.656
An's recent performances
- An has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
- An has an average of 0.513 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- An has averaged -0.221 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.385
|0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.349
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.187
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.470
|-0.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.246
|-0.221
An's advanced stats and rankings
- An posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.385 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An sported a -0.349 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 134th with a 64.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, An delivered a -0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranked 127th by breaking par 20.87% of the time.
- An has accumulated 595 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 69th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
