9H AGO

Byeong Hun An betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Byeong Hun An of South Korea plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Byeong Hun An of South Korea plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

    Byeong Hun An returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. An looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2023, where he finished tied for second at 18-under.

    Latest odds for An at the Wyndham Championship.

    An's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T263-67-65-67-18
    2021T3569-66-68-68-9

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In An's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 18-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    An's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC76-71+5--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open7967-72-76-73+82.100
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6068-69-75-67-94.400
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1469-68-69-67-790.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT670-64-65-66-1591.667
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-81+11--
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship7469-73-79-76+135.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3467-71-68-70-422.656

    An's recent performances

    • An has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • An has an average of 0.513 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • An has averaged -0.221 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    An's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.3850.513
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.349-0.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green400.1870.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.470-0.757
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.246-0.221

    An's advanced stats and rankings

    • An posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.385 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An sported a -0.349 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 134th with a 64.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, An delivered a -0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranked 127th by breaking par 20.87% of the time.
    • An has accumulated 595 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 69th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

