Bud Cauley betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Bud Cauley returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Cauley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Cauley at the Wyndham Championship.
Cauley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|2020
|T15
|66-68-67-65
|-14
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Cauley's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Cauley's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 15th at 14-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|67-70-68-75
|E
|5.600
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-66-72-67
|-10
|19.563
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|38.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-79
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|71-74-75-75
|+7
|19.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|66-69-69-67
|-9
|190.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T72
|74-69-77-74
|+10
|5.625
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|64-70-66-70
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|69-74-70-64
|-7
|26.000
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
- Cauley has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged 0.382 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.198
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.416
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|87
|0.025
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.291
|0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.931
|0.382
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.198 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley is sporting a 0.416 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 65.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cauley is delivering a 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 22.32% of the time.
- Cauley has accumulated 831 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 51st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
