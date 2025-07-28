Bud Cauley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.198 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley is sporting a 0.416 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 65.13% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Cauley is delivering a 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 22.32% of the time.