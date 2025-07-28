PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Bud Cauley returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Cauley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Cauley at the Wyndham Championship.

    Cauley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-71+1
    2020T1566-68-67-65-14

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Cauley's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Cauley's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 15th at 14-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Cauley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5567-70-68-75E5.600
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-66-72-67-1019.563
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2570-70-68-67-538.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC70-79+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3971-74-75-75+719.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge366-69-69-67-9190.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT7274-69-77-74+105.625
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2864-70-66-70-185.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3269-74-70-64-726.000

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Cauley has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
    • Cauley has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley has averaged 0.382 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.198-0.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.4160.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green870.0250.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.2910.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170.9310.382

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.198 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley is sporting a 0.416 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 65.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cauley is delivering a 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 22.32% of the time.
    • Cauley has accumulated 831 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 51st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

