Brice Garnett betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Garnett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.017 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.3 yards ranks 163rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett has sported a -0.332 mark that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 69.14% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Garnett has delivered a 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 20.47% of the time.