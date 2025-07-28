PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brice Garnett of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the fourth hole during the third round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Brice Garnett of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the fourth hole during the third round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Brice Garnett returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Garnett looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 41st at 6-under.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the Wyndham Championship.

    Garnett's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4169-67-70-68-6
    2023MC71-72+3
    2022MC67-74+1
    2021T5169-68-68-69-6
    2020MC69-72+1

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Garnett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5766-70-68-71-95.300
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC69-73+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-73+2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-68-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC66-73-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3667-67-75-69-216.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3167-70-72-68-715.556
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-67-64-70-2230.292
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6074-68-75-78+74.900

    Garnett's recent performances

    • Garnett has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Garnett has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has averaged -0.536 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.017-0.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.3320.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.130-0.362
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.219-0.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1070.000-0.536

    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Garnett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.017 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.3 yards ranks 163rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett has sported a -0.332 mark that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 69.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Garnett has delivered a 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 20.47% of the time.
    • Garnett ranks fourth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.65% and has accumulated 199 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 148th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Patton Kizzire betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Davis Thompson betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    J.T. Poston betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    3M Open

    1

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -6

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T3

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T7

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T14

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T14

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW