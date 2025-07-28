Brice Garnett betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Brice Garnett of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the fourth hole during the third round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Brice Garnett returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Garnett looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 41st at 6-under.
Latest odds for Garnett at the Wyndham Championship.
Garnett's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T41
|69-67-70-68
|-6
|2023
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|2022
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|2021
|T51
|69-68-68-69
|-6
|2020
|MC
|69-72
|+1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 6-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|66-70-68-71
|-9
|5.300
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|67-67-75-69
|-2
|16.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|67-70-72-68
|-7
|15.556
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-67-64-70
|-22
|30.292
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T60
|74-68-75-78
|+7
|4.900
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Garnett has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has averaged -0.536 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.017
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.332
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.130
|-0.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.219
|-0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|0.000
|-0.536
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.017 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.3 yards ranks 163rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett has sported a -0.332 mark that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 69.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Garnett has delivered a 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 20.47% of the time.
- Garnett ranks fourth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.65% and has accumulated 199 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 148th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
