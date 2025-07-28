Brian Campbell betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Brian Campbell of the United States tees off on the first hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Brian Campbell will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Campbell at the Wyndham Championship.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Campbell's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|1
|65-66-68-67
|-18
|500.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-78
|+17
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|73-69-78-69
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|67-72-69-68
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|66-70-68-73
|-7
|26.000
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished 1st with a score of 18-under.
- Campbell has an average of -0.780 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has averaged -0.191 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-1.006
|-0.780
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.253
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.284
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.352
|0.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.117
|-0.191
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.006 (173rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 277.7 yards ranks 176th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell is sporting a 0.253 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 154th with a 63.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campbell is delivering a 0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 113th by breaking par 21.26% of the time.
- Campbell has accumulated 1,104 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 32nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
