PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Campbell of the United States tees off on the first hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Brian Campbell of the United States tees off on the first hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Brian Campbell will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Campbell at the Wyndham Championship.

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Campbell's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Campbell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-70+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere Classic165-66-68-67-18500.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-78+17--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayW/D79+7--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-72+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5573-69-78-69+510.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3467-72-69-68-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3266-70-68-73-726.000

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished 1st with a score of 18-under.
    • Campbell has an average of -0.780 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell has averaged -0.191 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-1.006-0.780
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.253-0.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green220.2840.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.3520.491
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.117-0.191

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.006 (173rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 277.7 yards ranks 176th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell is sporting a 0.253 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 154th with a 63.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campbell is delivering a 0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 113th by breaking par 21.26% of the time.
    • Campbell has accumulated 1,104 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 32nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Patton Kizzire betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Greyson Sigg betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Sahith Theegala betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    3M Open

    1

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -6

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T3

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T7

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T14

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T14

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW