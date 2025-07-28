Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Snedeker has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.

Snedeker has an average of -0.471 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.