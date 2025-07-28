Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Brandt Snedeker returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Snedeker looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Snedeker at the Wyndham Championship.
Snedeker's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|2023
|T45
|70-67-70-69
|-4
|2021
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|2020
|T42
|70-67-65-71
|-7
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Snedeker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|67-70-70-67
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|75-73-74-65
|-1
|176.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-65
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|35
|65-69-67-72
|-15
|3.100
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.471 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has averaged -0.012 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.382
|-0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.067
|0.885
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|116
|-0.059
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.499
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.009
|-0.012
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.382 ranks 153rd on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 286.0 yards ranks 171st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Snedeker sports a -0.067 mark that ranks 117th on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 64.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker has delivered a 0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17.
- Snedeker ranks 55th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.93% and 134th in Par Breakers at 20.72%.
- He has accumulated 280 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 125th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.