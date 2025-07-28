PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 10, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Ben Kohles returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Kohles looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the Wyndham Championship.

    Kohles' recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC66-71-3
    2022T5465-70-71-69-5

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Kohles' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Kohles' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2066-69-67-67-1541.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT868-72-70-66-440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4469-66-70-71-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7868-70-72-72-62.050
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-70-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-70+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3767-73-71-68-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5268-69-69-71-76.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5968-72-74-74E3.049

    Kohles' recent performances

    • Kohles has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Kohles has an average of 0.394 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.119 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kohles has averaged 0.701 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1760.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.5111.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.113-0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.423-1.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.1490.701

    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.176 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.7 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles is sporting a 0.511 mark that ranks 23rd on TOUR. He ranks third with a 71.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kohles has delivered a -0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45.
    • Kohles ranks 15th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.52% and 93rd in Par Breakers at 21.67%.
    • He has accumulated 198 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 151st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

