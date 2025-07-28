Ben Kohles betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 10, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Ben Kohles returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Kohles looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Kohles at the Wyndham Championship.
Kohles' recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|2022
|T54
|65-70-71-69
|-5
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Kohles' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Kohles' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|66-69-67-67
|-15
|41.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|68-72-70-66
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|69-66-70-71
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T78
|68-70-72-72
|-6
|2.050
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|67-73-71-68
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T59
|68-72-74-74
|E
|3.049
Kohles' recent performances
- Kohles has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Kohles has an average of 0.394 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.119 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has averaged 0.701 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.176
|0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.511
|1.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|134
|-0.113
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.423
|-1.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.149
|0.701
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.176 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.7 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles is sporting a 0.511 mark that ranks 23rd on TOUR. He ranks third with a 71.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kohles has delivered a -0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45.
- Kohles ranks 15th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.52% and 93rd in Par Breakers at 21.67%.
- He has accumulated 198 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 151st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.