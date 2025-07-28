Ben Kohles betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Kohles has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.

Kohles has an average of 0.394 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.119 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.