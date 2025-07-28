Beau Hossler betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.328 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.315 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a 62.75% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.09, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 21.41% of the time.