PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Beau Hossler returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Hossler looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 12th at 11-under.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the Wyndham Championship.

    Hossler's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1260-70-71-68-11
    2023MC77-67+4
    2021T6568-69-68-74-1
    2020MC70-68-2

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Hossler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC74-71+3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1467-68-71-71-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1167-69-70-63-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6070-68-70-71-94.400
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5271-63-72-68-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5966-71-73-72+24.600
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1971-70-73-68-252.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6569-68-69-76-23.900
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Hossler has an average of 0.133 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.438 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has averaged 0.597 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.3280.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.315-0.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.4280.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2150.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1070.0000.597

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.328 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.315 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a 62.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.09, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 21.41% of the time.
    • Hossler has accumulated 401 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 96th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Brice Garnett betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Ben Silverman betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    William Mouw betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    3M Open

    1

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -6

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T3

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T7

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T14

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T14

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW