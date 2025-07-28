Beau Hossler betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Beau Hossler returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Hossler looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 12th at 11-under.
Hossler's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|60-70-71-68
|-11
|2023
|MC
|77-67
|+4
|2021
|T65
|68-69-68-74
|-1
|2020
|MC
|70-68
|-2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|67-68-71-71
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|67-69-70-63
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|4.400
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|71-63-72-68
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|66-71-73-72
|+2
|4.600
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|71-70-73-68
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T65
|69-68-69-76
|-2
|3.900
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Hossler has an average of 0.133 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.438 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged 0.597 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.328
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.315
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.428
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.215
|0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|0.000
|0.597
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.328 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.315 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a 62.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.09, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 21.41% of the time.
- Hossler has accumulated 401 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 96th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
