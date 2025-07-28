Austin Eckroat betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Austin Eckroat returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Eckroat looks to improve upon his sixth-place finish from last year's tournament where he shot 13-under.
Latest odds for Eckroat at the Wyndham Championship.
Eckroat's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|6
|64-72-64-67
|-13
|2023
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|2021
|T37
|68-69-70-65
|-8
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished sixth after posting a score of 13-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|70-65-68-69
|-12
|15.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|63-71-67-68
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|71-67-73-68
|-9
|4.400
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|62-71-71-71
|-5
|38.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|57
|73-73-81-78
|+17
|9.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|73-67-72-68
|E
|9.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T67
|72-70-77-72
|+7
|6.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T51
|67-72-72-68
|-1
|12.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|71-71-67-68
|-7
|26.000
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Eckroat has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has averaged -0.091 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.198
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.192
|0.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|170
|-0.408
|-0.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.105
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.123
|-0.091
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.198 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a 0.192 mark that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 66.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 21.81 percent of the time.
- Eckroat has accumulated 371 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 104th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.