Austin Eckroat betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.198 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a 0.192 mark that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 66.58% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 21.81 percent of the time.