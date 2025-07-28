PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Eckroat looks to improve upon his sixth-place finish from last year's tournament where he shot 13-under.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Wyndham Championship.

    Eckroat's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024664-72-64-67-13
    2023MC71-71+2
    2021T3768-69-70-65-8

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished sixth after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Eckroat's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3970-65-68-69-1215.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1163-71-67-68-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6071-67-73-68-94.400
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2562-71-71-71-538.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5773-73-81-78+179.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4673-67-72-68E9.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6772-70-77-72+76.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5167-72-72-68-112.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3271-71-67-68-726.000

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Eckroat has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has averaged -0.091 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.198-0.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1920.660
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170-0.408-0.626
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.1050.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.123-0.091

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.198 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a 0.192 mark that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 66.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 21.81 percent of the time.
    • Eckroat has accumulated 371 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 104th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

