6H AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam of the United States plays a shot on the seventh hole during the third round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 19, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Andrew Putnam of the United States plays a shot on the seventh hole during the third round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 19, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Andrew Putnam returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Putnam looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the Wyndham Championship.

    Putnam's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-69-3
    2023T2767-71-68-67-7
    2022T2770-64-69-69-8
    2021MC67-73E

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 27th at 7-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Putnam's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicW/D71E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT864-66-69-70-1975.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT668-62-68-67-1591.667
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4469-67-71-72-111.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6165-70-79-70E2.862
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1564-69-68-68-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2665-72-70-74-719.289

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Putnam has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • Putnam has an average of -0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.439 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has averaged 1.541 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee169-0.680-0.986
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3150.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green40.5180.934
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.4831.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.6371.541

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.680 (169th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 282.3 yards ranks 175th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam is sporting a 0.315 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 70.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Putnam is delivering a 0.483 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 21.17% of the time.
    • Putnam has accumulated 423 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 90th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.11% ranks second on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

