Andrew Putnam betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Andrew Putnam of the United States plays a shot on the seventh hole during the third round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 19, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Andrew Putnam returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Putnam looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Putnam at the Wyndham Championship.
Putnam's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|2023
|T27
|67-71-68-67
|-7
|2022
|T27
|70-64-69-69
|-8
|2021
|MC
|67-73
|E
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 27th at 7-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|71
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|64-66-69-70
|-19
|75.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T6
|68-62-68-67
|-15
|91.667
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T44
|69-67-71-72
|-1
|11.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T61
|65-70-79-70
|E
|2.862
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|64-69-68-68
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|65-72-70-74
|-7
|19.289
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
- Putnam has an average of -0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.439 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged 1.541 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-0.680
|-0.986
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.315
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|4
|0.518
|0.934
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.483
|1.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.637
|1.541
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.680 (169th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 282.3 yards ranks 175th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam is sporting a 0.315 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 70.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Putnam is delivering a 0.483 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 21.17% of the time.
- Putnam has accumulated 423 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 90th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.11% ranks second on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
