Andrew Novak betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Novak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.166 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sports a 0.046 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 170th with a 61.27% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Novak is delivering a 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 28.10, and he ranks 133rd by breaking par 20.74% of the time.