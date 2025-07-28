Andrew Novak betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Andrew Novak of the United States tees off on the first hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Novak looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 52nd at 4-under.
Latest odds for Novak at the Wyndham Championship.
Novak's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T52
|68-67-72-69
|-4
|2023
|T33
|64-70-67-73
|-6
|2022
|MC
|70-73
|+3
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Novak's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Novak's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 33rd at 6-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T63
|71-72-74-71
|+4
|7.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|72-63-68-70
|-7
|56.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|70-71-69-66
|-4
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|76-71-73-72
|+12
|19.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|70-77-75-77
|+11
|11.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|67-69-67-71
|-6
|61.400
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-80
|+8
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|66-71-72-64
|-7
|58.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|62-66-61-71
|-28
|400.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|P2
|68-65-66-68
|-17
|400.000
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 28-under.
- Novak has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.663 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged 0.305 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.166
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.046
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.200
|-0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.269
|0.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.681
|0.305
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.166 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sports a 0.046 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 170th with a 61.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Novak is delivering a 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 28.10, and he ranks 133rd by breaking par 20.74% of the time.
- Novak has accumulated 1,625 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 12th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
