9H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Novak of the United States tees off on the first hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Novak looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 52nd at 4-under.

    Latest odds for Novak at the Wyndham Championship.

    Novak's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5268-67-72-69-4
    2023T3364-70-67-73-6
    2022MC70-73+3

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Novak's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Novak's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 33rd at 6-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Novak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT6371-72-74-71+47.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1372-63-68-70-756.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3070-71-69-66-430.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4276-71-73-72+1219.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5170-77-75-77+1111.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1167-69-67-71-661.400
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-80+8--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1766-71-72-64-758.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans162-66-61-71-28400.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageP268-65-66-68-17400.000

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 28-under.
    • Novak has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.663 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has averaged 0.305 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.166-0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.0460.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green370.200-0.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.2690.663
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.6810.305

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.166 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sports a 0.046 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 170th with a 61.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Novak is delivering a 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 28.10, and he ranks 133rd by breaking par 20.74% of the time.
    • Novak has accumulated 1,625 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 12th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

