Adam Svensson betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Adam Svensson of Canada prepares to play s a shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Adam Svensson returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Svensson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he tied for seventh.
Latest odds for Svensson at the Wyndham Championship.
Svensson's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T7
|68-65-66-69
|-12
|2023
|T7
|63-67-70-68
|-12
|2022
|T78
|70-69-70-72
|+1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|60-75-68-65
|-16
|52.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|67-70-70-73
|E
|9.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T59
|69-69-74-71
|-1
|3.174
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|61-72-61-78
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|70-68-72-70
|-8
|22.556
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
- Svensson has an average of -0.480 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.753 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged 0.378 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.177
|-0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.278
|1.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|28
|0.251
|0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.533
|-0.753
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.181
|0.378
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson ranks 45th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.278.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.58% ranks 41st on TOUR this season.
- Svensson's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.251 ranks 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Driving Distance, Svensson averages 295.1 yards, ranking 154th on TOUR.
- Svensson has accumulated 158 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 162nd in that category.
- His Putts Per Round average of 29.54 ranks 158th on TOUR this season.
- Svensson's Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.75% ranks 44th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.