8H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson of Canada prepares to play s a shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

    Adam Svensson returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Svensson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he tied for seventh.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Wyndham Championship.

    Svensson's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T768-65-66-69-12
    2023T763-67-70-68-12
    2022T7870-69-70-72+1

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1460-75-68-65-1652.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4469-68-70-69-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-70-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4667-70-70-73E9.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5969-69-74-71-13.174
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3261-72-61-78-163.900
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2470-68-72-70-822.556

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
    • Svensson has an average of -0.480 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.753 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged 0.378 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.177-0.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.2781.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green280.2510.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.533-0.753
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.1810.378

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson ranks 45th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.278.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.58% ranks 41st on TOUR this season.
    • Svensson's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.251 ranks 28th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Driving Distance, Svensson averages 295.1 yards, ranking 154th on TOUR.
    • Svensson has accumulated 158 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 162nd in that category.
    • His Putts Per Round average of 29.54 ranks 158th on TOUR this season.
    • Svensson's Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.75% ranks 44th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

