Adam Scott betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Adam Scott of Australia with his caddie John Limanti waits to play a shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Adam Scott returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Scott looks to build on his T7 finish from his last appearance in 2023.
Latest odds for Scott at the Wyndham Championship.
Scott's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T7
|65-71-69-63
|-12
|2022
|T76
|68-70-74-68
|E
|2021
|T2
|66-70-64-65
|-15
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Scott's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
- Scott's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for second at 15-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Scott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|69-67-66-72
|-10
|6.325
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-79
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|69-68-70-67
|-6
|47.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|72-72-62-70
|-4
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|70-70-67-79
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|79-69-73-72
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|69-71-69-73
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|68-70-70-68
|-4
|22.656
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|68-70-69-73
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
- Scott has an average of 0.554 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has averaged 0.950 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.312
|0.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.157
|0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.079
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.069
|-0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.478
|0.950
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.312 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott is sporting a 0.157 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 65.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scott has delivered a -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16.
- Scott has accumulated 446 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 85th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
