8H AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Scott of Australia with his caddie John Limanti waits to play a shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

    Adam Scott returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Scott looks to build on his T7 finish from his last appearance in 2023.

    Latest odds for Scott at the Wyndham Championship.

    Scott's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T765-71-69-63-12
    2022T7668-70-74-68E
    2021T266-70-64-65-15

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Scott's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Scott's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for second at 15-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Scott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5369-67-66-72-106.325
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-79+9--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1769-68-70-67-647.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3072-72-62-70-430.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1270-70-67-79+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3179-69-73-72+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1969-71-69-73-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3468-70-70-68-422.656
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4968-70-69-73-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC77-72+5--

    Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
    • Scott has an average of 0.554 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scott has averaged 0.950 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3120.554
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1570.473
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.0790.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.069-0.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.4780.950

    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.312 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott is sporting a 0.157 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 65.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scott has delivered a -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16.
    • Scott has accumulated 446 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 85th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

