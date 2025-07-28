PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Adam Schenk returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Schenk looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the Wyndham Championship.

    Schenk's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-72+3
    2023T6473-65-70-72E
    2022MC69-73+2
    2021MC70-70E
    2020T5167-67-67-73-6

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 51st at 6-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Schenk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-77+4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-69-5--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5071-72-76-75+1413.050
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT6568-68-69-72-33.900
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-75+3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT566-67-65-69-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-73-8--

    Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Schenk has an average of -0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has averaged -0.963 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1020.009-0.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.1020.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green129-0.093-0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.135-0.514
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.320-0.963

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.009 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sports a -0.102 mark that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks 167th with a 61.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 20.96% of the time.
    • Schenk has accumulated 258 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 131st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

