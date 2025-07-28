PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Adam Hadwin betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Adam Hadwin returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Hadwin looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 28th.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the Wyndham Championship.

    Hadwin's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2866-67-68-70-9
    2023MC73-69+2
    2021T1064-71-66-66-13

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Hadwin's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 10th at 13-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Hadwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4466-71-67-69-119.556
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-71+2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7867-70-71-74-62.050
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5766-71-71-75+38.813
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2767-68-65-70-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5176-73-72-78+1111.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-80+11--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6071-69-72-69+18.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1266-66-65-69-2230.292

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • Hadwin has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Hadwin has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.872 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin has averaged -0.476 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.1970.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.462-0.892
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green101-0.016-0.498
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0710.872
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-0.605-0.476

    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.462 ranks 163rd on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 63.68% ranks 147th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Hadwin is averaging -0.197, ranking 135th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 107th.
    • On the greens, Hadwin has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.071 this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73.
    • Hadwin has accumulated 254 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 134th on TOUR.
    • His Par Breakers percentage of 22.06% ranks 76th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

