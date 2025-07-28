Adam Hadwin betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Adam Hadwin returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Hadwin looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 28th.
Latest odds for Hadwin at the Wyndham Championship.
Hadwin's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T28
|66-67-68-70
|-9
|2023
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|2021
|T10
|64-71-66-66
|-13
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Hadwin's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 10th at 13-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Hadwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|66-71-67-69
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T78
|67-70-71-74
|-6
|2.050
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|66-71-71-75
|+3
|8.813
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|67-68-65-70
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|76-73-72-78
|+11
|11.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T60
|71-69-72-69
|+1
|8.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|66-66-65-69
|-22
|30.292
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Hadwin has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.872 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has averaged -0.476 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.197
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.462
|-0.892
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|101
|-0.016
|-0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.071
|0.872
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.605
|-0.476
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.462 ranks 163rd on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 63.68% ranks 147th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Hadwin is averaging -0.197, ranking 135th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 107th.
- On the greens, Hadwin has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.071 this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73.
- Hadwin has accumulated 254 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 134th on TOUR.
- His Par Breakers percentage of 22.06% ranks 76th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
