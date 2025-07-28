PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Baddeley of Australia plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Aaron Baddeley returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Baddeley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he withdrew after the first round.

    Latest odds for Baddeley at the Wyndham Championship.

    Baddeley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024WD71-
    2023MC75-68+3
    2022MC71-72+3
    2021MC73-72+5
    2020MC73-70+3

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Baddeley's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he withdrew after posting a first-round score of 71.
    • Baddeley has missed the cut in his four previous appearances at this event from 2020 to 2023.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Baddeley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC73-73+4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC73-74+7--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-73E--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-75+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2666-70-70-75-719.289
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-76+7--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship7872-70-78-74+102.200

    Baddeley's recent performances

    • Baddeley's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Corales Puntacana Championship with a score of 7-under.
    • Baddeley has an average of -1.067 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.163 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Baddeley has averaged -2.493 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee175-1.232-1.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green169-0.543-1.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90.4470.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.422-0.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Total176-1.749-2.493

    Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Baddeley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.447 ranks ninth on TOUR this season.
    • His average Driving Distance of 289.8 yards ranks 164th on TOUR in 2025.
    • Baddeley has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 59.76%, ranking 175th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Baddeley has a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, ranking 20th on TOUR in 2025.
    • Baddeley has accumulated 62 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 189th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

