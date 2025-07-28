Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Aaron Baddeley of Australia plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Aaron Baddeley returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Baddeley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he withdrew after the first round.
Latest odds for Baddeley at the Wyndham Championship.
Baddeley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|71
|-
|2023
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|2022
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|2021
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|2020
|MC
|73-70
|+3
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Baddeley's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he withdrew after posting a first-round score of 71.
- Baddeley has missed the cut in his four previous appearances at this event from 2020 to 2023.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Baddeley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|66-70-70-75
|-7
|19.289
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|78
|72-70-78-74
|+10
|2.200
Baddeley's recent performances
- Baddeley's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Corales Puntacana Championship with a score of 7-under.
- Baddeley has an average of -1.067 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.163 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Baddeley has averaged -2.493 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|175
|-1.232
|-1.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.543
|-1.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|9
|0.447
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.422
|-0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-1.749
|-2.493
Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings
- Baddeley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.447 ranks ninth on TOUR this season.
- His average Driving Distance of 289.8 yards ranks 164th on TOUR in 2025.
- Baddeley has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 59.76%, ranking 175th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Baddeley has a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, ranking 20th on TOUR in 2025.
- Baddeley has accumulated 62 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 189th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.