Wyndham Clark betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Wyndham Clark of the United States hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 10, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
Wyndham Clark missed the cut at this tournament in 2020, shooting 2-over. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with hopes of a better showing in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Clark's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2020
|MC
|71-73
|+2
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Clark's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|73-70-71-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T56
|67-68-72-75
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T12
|67-65-67-68
|-17
|62.500
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T4
|76-66-66-65
|-11
|300.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|66-69-66-71
|-8
|67.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|64-72-66-72
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|66-69-74-66
|-5
|4.800
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|78-71-77-75
|+13
|10.000
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has one top-five finish and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Clark has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.136 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged 0.466 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.092
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.284
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.296
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.142
|0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.246
|0.466
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.092 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a -0.284 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 65.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark delivered a 0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 30th by breaking par 23.54% of the time.
- Clark has accumulated 853 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 49th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
