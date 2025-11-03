PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark of the United States hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 10, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

    Wyndham Clark missed the cut at this tournament in 2020, shooting 2-over. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with hopes of a better showing in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Clark at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Clark's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2020MC71-73+2

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Clark's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Clark's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4873-70-71-68-2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5667-68-72-75+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1267-65-67-68-1762.500
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT476-66-66-65-11300.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1166-69-66-71-867.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC66-74-4--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1764-72-66-72-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5966-69-74-66-54.800
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5678-71-77-75+1310.000

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has one top-five finish and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
    • Clark has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.136 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has averaged 0.466 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.092-0.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.284-0.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green210.2960.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1420.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.2460.466

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.092 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a -0.284 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 65.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clark delivered a 0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 30th by breaking par 23.54% of the time.
    • Clark has accumulated 853 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 49th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

