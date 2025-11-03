Wyndham Clark betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Clark has one top-five finish and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.

Clark has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.136 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.