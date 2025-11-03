William Mouw betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
William Mouw will compete in the World Wide Technology Championship for the first time in the last five years. The tournament takes place at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico from Nov. 6-9.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This will be Mouw's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T18
|68-69-75-63
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|68-65-71-71
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T7
|66-66-66-67
|-19
|85.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|1
|67-73-69-61
|-10
|300.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|67-69-68-71
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T27
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|18.822
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- Mouw has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.
- Mouw has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.372 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged 1.204 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.341
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.317
|0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|157
|-0.258
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.196
|0.798
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.038
|1.204
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.341 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sported a -0.317 mark that ranked 152nd on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 68.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Mouw delivered a -0.258 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 157th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Mouw delivered a 0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranked 66th by breaking par 22.31% of the time.
- Mouw has earned 542 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 81st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.