William Mouw betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Mouw has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

Mouw has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.

Mouw has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.372 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.