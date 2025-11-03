PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Victor Perez betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Victor Perez will compete in the World Wide Technology Championship for the first time in the past five years. The tournament takes place at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico from Nov. 6-9.

    Latest odds for Perez at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Perez has not competed in the tournament in the last five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Perez's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4769-70-67-71-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1170-69-67-67-15--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3866-70-69-70-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2865-69-69-68-1323.955
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4364-70-71-72-311.625
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5166-70-73-69-106.333
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1971-70-73-73+758.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT966-65-68-67-1472.500

    Perez's recent performances

    • Perez has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Perez has an average of -0.063 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.489 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez has averaged 0.622 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.090-0.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.4790.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green149-0.2150.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.2150.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.5680.622

    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.090 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez sported a 0.479 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked seventh with a 71.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Perez delivered a 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 22.15% of the time.
    • Perez has accumulated 367 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 109th. He ranks 20th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.82%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

