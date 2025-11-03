Victor Perez betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Victor Perez will compete in the World Wide Technology Championship for the first time in the past five years. The tournament takes place at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico from Nov. 6-9.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Perez has not competed in the tournament in the last five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Perez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T47
|69-70-67-71
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|70-69-67-67
|-15
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|66-70-69-70
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|65-69-69-68
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T43
|64-70-71-72
|-3
|11.625
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|66-70-73-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|71-70-73-73
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|66-65-68-67
|-14
|72.500
Perez's recent performances
- Perez has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Perez has an average of -0.063 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.489 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Perez has averaged 0.622 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.090
|-0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.479
|0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|149
|-0.215
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.215
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.568
|0.622
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.090 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez sported a 0.479 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked seventh with a 71.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Perez delivered a 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 22.15% of the time.
- Perez has accumulated 367 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 109th. He ranks 20th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.82%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
