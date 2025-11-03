Kevin Yu betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Kevin Yu missed the cut in his last appearance at this tournament in 2023, shooting even. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Yu's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|75-67
|E
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Yu's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|67-69-63-72
|-13
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|69-68-73-66
|-8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|71-67-69-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-66
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|67-67-69-73
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|65-68-73-65
|-13
|38.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-73-64-70
|-5
|38.000
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.710 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.124 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 0.834 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.615
|0.710
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.310
|-0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.145
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|0.013
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.794
|0.834
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.615 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranked 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a 0.310 mark that ranked 42nd on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 70.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu delivered a 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 24.66% of the time.
- Yu has accumulated 645 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 66th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
