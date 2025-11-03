Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman finished tied for 14th at 15-under in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Bridgeman's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T14
|69-69-67-68
|-15
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T27
|67-67-75-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|74-66-68-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|69-64-71-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|67-69-68-71
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T75
|71-68-71-76
|+6
|2.400
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|68-68-68-64
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|30.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T52
|73-69-69-70
|+1
|11.750
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of -0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.260 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged -0.096 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.079
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.104
|-0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|57
|0.099
|0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.413
|-0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.330
|-0.096
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.079 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a -0.104 mark that ranked 123rd on TOUR. He ranked 145th with a 64.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranked 59th by breaking par 22.41% of the time.
- Bridgeman has accumulated 1,111 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 33rd, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.78% (95th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
