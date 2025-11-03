Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Bridgeman has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.

Bridgeman has an average of -0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.260 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.