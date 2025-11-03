Will Chandler betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.

Chandler has an average of -0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.188 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Chandler has an average of -0.116 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.012 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.