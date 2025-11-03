Will Chandler betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Will Chandler of the United States chips on the seventh green during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Will Chandler has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 in Los Cabos, Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Chandler's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Chandler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|69-71-70-71
|-7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T70
|73-70-73-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-81
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T24
|71-67-73-67
|-2
|21.622
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-84
|+22
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
Chandler's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
- Chandler has an average of -0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.188 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Chandler has an average of -0.116 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.012 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Chandler has averaged -2.652 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.088
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-0.931
|-1.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|0.010
|-0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.252
|-1.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-1.261
|-2.652
Chandler's advanced stats and rankings
- Chandler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.088 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranked 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chandler sported a -0.931 mark that ranked 173rd on TOUR. He ranked 165th with a 62.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Chandler delivered a -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07.
- Chandler has earned 165 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 159th.
- He ranked 171st with a 19.24% Bogey Avoidance rate and 173rd by breaking par 18.82% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
