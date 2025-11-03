PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Will Chandler betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Chandler of the United States chips on the seventh green during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Will Chandler of the United States chips on the seventh green during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Will Chandler has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 in Los Cabos, Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Chandler at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Chandler's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Chandler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-78+5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5569-71-70-71-7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT7073-70-73-74+2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-76+10--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-81+9--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2471-67-73-67-221.622
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-69-4--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-84+22--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-72E--

    Chandler's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
    • Chandler has an average of -0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.188 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Chandler has an average of -0.116 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.012 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Chandler has averaged -2.652 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.088-0.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green173-0.931-1.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green850.010-0.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.252-1.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170-1.261-2.652

    Chandler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Chandler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.088 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranked 107th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chandler sported a -0.931 mark that ranked 173rd on TOUR. He ranked 165th with a 62.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Chandler delivered a -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07.
    • Chandler has earned 165 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 159th.
    • He ranked 171st with a 19.24% Bogey Avoidance rate and 173rd by breaking par 18.82% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Prop bets: Lean on Paspalum specialist Echavarria in Mexico

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Matti Schmid betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Vince Whaley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    2

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    David Ford
    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Thorbjørn Olesen
    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T3

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Ben Silverman
    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW