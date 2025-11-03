Vince Whaley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Vince Whaley of the United States hits his second shot on the 1st hole during the third round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 11, 2025 in Yokohama, Japan. (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley finished tied for 55th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Whaley's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T55
|74-68-68-71
|-7
|2022
|T64
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|2021
|T23
|71-66-69-67
|-11
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 23rd at 11-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T37
|68-70-70-67
|-9
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T60
|72-69-76-69
|+2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T3
|67-67-68-67
|-19
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|74-69-71-68
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T74
|66-71-71-77
|+5
|2.550
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|67-70-69-69
|-9
|5.300
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T4
|67-67-70-70
|-6
|72.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-67-68-70
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T32
|68-69-69-68
|-14
|24.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|6.257
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
- Whaley has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.426 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged 0.250 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.037
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.065
|-0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.178
|0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.265
|0.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.415
|0.250
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.037 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.2 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sported a -0.065 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 53rd with a 67.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley delivered a 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 22.03% of the time.
- Whaley has earned 404 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 101st. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.75% ranked third on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
