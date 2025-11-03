PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vince Whaley of the United States hits his second shot on the 1st hole during the third round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 11, 2025 in Yokohama, Japan. (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

Vince Whaley of the United States hits his second shot on the 1st hole during the third round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 11, 2025 in Yokohama, Japan. (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

    Vince Whaley finished tied for 55th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Whaley's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5574-68-68-71-7
    2022T6470-68-70-70-6
    2021T2371-66-69-67-11

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Whaley's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 23rd at 11-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Whaley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3768-70-70-67-9--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6072-69-76-69+2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT367-67-68-67-19--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3874-69-71-68-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT7466-71-71-77+52.550
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5767-70-69-69-95.300
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT467-67-70-70-672.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-67-68-70-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3268-69-69-68-1424.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5268-69-70-67-66.257

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
    • Whaley has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.426 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley has averaged 0.250 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee980.037-0.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.065-0.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green370.1780.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.2650.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.4150.250

    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.037 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.2 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sported a -0.065 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 53rd with a 67.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Whaley delivered a 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 22.03% of the time.
    • Whaley has earned 404 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 101st. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.75% ranked third on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

