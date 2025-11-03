PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
16H AGO

Michael Brennan betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Brennan of the United States lines up a putt during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 26, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Michael Brennan will make his debut at the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Brennan at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Brennan's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Brennan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship167-65-64-66-22--
    Sept. 8, 2024Fortinet Cup ChampionshipT367-67-69-74-3160.000
    Sept. 1, 2024CRMC Championship presented by GertensMC71-69E--
    Aug. 25, 2024CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba OpenT963-71-69-65-2072.500
    Aug. 18, 2024Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Lake Country Co-OpT567-63-69-66-1590.000
    Aug. 4, 2024BioSteel ChampionshipT2366-62-68-67-1736.375
    July 28, 2024Commissionaires Ottawa OpenT668-64-67-66-2391.667
    July 21, 2024Bromont Open presented by DesjardinsMC66-71-3--
    July 14, 2024Explore NB OpenT467-65-63-18115.000
    June 30, 2024ATB ClassicMC74-70E--

    Brennan's recent performances

    • Brennan has finished in the top ten six times over his last ten appearances.
    • Brennan has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Brennan has an average of 1.299 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Brennan has averaged 1.026 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-1.8991.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.5110.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.288-0.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.347-0.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-4.0451.026

    Brennan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.899 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 351.4 yards shows strong power off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sported a 0.511 mark. He posted a 79.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Brennan delivered a 1.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.75 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 37.50% of the time with a 6.94% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    2

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    David Ford
    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Thorbjørn Olesen
    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T3

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Ben Silverman
    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
