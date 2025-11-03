Michael Brennan betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Brennan has finished in the top ten six times over his last ten appearances.

Brennan has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.

Brennan has an average of 1.299 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.