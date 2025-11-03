Michael Brennan betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Michael Brennan of the United States lines up a putt during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 26, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Michael Brennan will make his debut at the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Brennan's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Brennan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|1
|67-65-64-66
|-22
|--
|Sept. 8, 2024
|Fortinet Cup Championship
|T3
|67-67-69-74
|-3
|160.000
|Sept. 1, 2024
|CRMC Championship presented by Gertens
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open
|T9
|63-71-69-65
|-20
|72.500
|Aug. 18, 2024
|Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Lake Country Co-Op
|T5
|67-63-69-66
|-15
|90.000
|Aug. 4, 2024
|BioSteel Championship
|T23
|66-62-68-67
|-17
|36.375
|July 28, 2024
|Commissionaires Ottawa Open
|T6
|68-64-67-66
|-23
|91.667
|July 21, 2024
|Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Explore NB Open
|T4
|67-65-63
|-18
|115.000
|June 30, 2024
|ATB Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
Brennan's recent performances
- Brennan has finished in the top ten six times over his last ten appearances.
- Brennan has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Brennan has an average of 1.299 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brennan has averaged 1.026 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|1.899
|1.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.511
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.288
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.347
|-0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|4.045
|1.026
Brennan's advanced stats and rankings
- Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.899 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 351.4 yards shows strong power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sported a 0.511 mark. He posted a 79.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brennan delivered a 1.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.75 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 37.50% of the time with a 6.94% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
