Nick Hardy betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Nick Hardy finished tied for 30th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Hardy's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T30
|69-68-69-70
|-12
|2023
|T21
|67-70-67-66
|-14
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Hardy's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Hardy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 14-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Hardy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|67-70-67-67
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|67-68-71-70
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|69-66-74-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|61.400
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
Hardy's recent performances
- Hardy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Hardy has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.290 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has averaged -0.351 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.159
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.110
|0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.237
|-0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.159
|-0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.127
|-0.351
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.159 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy sported a 0.110 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 70.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hardy delivered a -0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 167th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.77, and he ranked 141st by breaking par 20.57% of the time.
- Hardy has earned 145 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 165th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.