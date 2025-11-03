PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Nick Hardy finished tied for 30th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Hardy's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3069-68-69-70-12
    2023T2167-70-67-66-14

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Hardy's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Hardy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 14-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Hardy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2867-70-67-67-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT867-68-71-70-440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5169-66-74-69-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1168-67-67-72-661.400
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-77+5--

    Hardy's recent performances

    • Hardy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Hardy has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.290 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hardy has averaged -0.351 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1590.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.1100.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.237-0.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.159-0.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.127-0.351

    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.159 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy sported a 0.110 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 70.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hardy delivered a -0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 167th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.77, and he ranked 141st by breaking par 20.57% of the time.
    • Hardy has earned 145 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 165th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

