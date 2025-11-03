Nico Echavarria betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Nico Echavarria finished tied for sixth at 17-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Echavarria's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T6
|69-63-68-71
|-17
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 17-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|9
|70-65-69-67
|-13
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|72-70-69-66
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|63-68-64-75
|-10
|44.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|64-72-72-67
|-5
|31.875
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T6
|66-67-69-66
|-20
|95.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|70-70-69-73
|+2
|4.600
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Echavarria has an average of -0.504 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.682 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged 0.747 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.093
|-0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.124
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|166
|-0.335
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.593
|0.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.289
|0.747
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.093 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sports a 0.124 mark that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 66.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 22.73% of the time.
- Echavarria has earned 672 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 62nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
