15H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Nico Echavarria finished tied for sixth at 17-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Echavarria's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T669-63-68-71-17

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Echavarria's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic970-65-69-67-13--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3872-70-69-66-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1963-68-64-75-1044.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2264-72-72-67-531.875
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT666-67-69-66-2095.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-75+13--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5970-70-69-73+24.600

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
    • Echavarria has an average of -0.504 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.682 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has averaged 0.747 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.093-0.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1240.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green166-0.3350.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.5930.682
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.2890.747

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.093 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sports a 0.124 mark that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 66.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 22.73% of the time.
    • Echavarria has earned 672 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 62nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

