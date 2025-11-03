PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Trey Mullinax betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Trey Mullinax of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 25, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Trey Mullinax has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at this tournament, posting scores of even par in 2024 and 2-under in 2022. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 looking to make his first cut at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Mullinax at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Mullinax's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-68E
    2022MC69-71-2

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Mullinax's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Mullinax's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5168-70-69-71-6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2967-71-67-72-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4770-69-72-73-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6767-65-74-74E3.300
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC76-67+1--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC75-72+5--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-72-1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4364-70-68-70-811.625
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2965-69-69-68-1327.250

    Mullinax's recent performances

    • Mullinax's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 11-under.
    • Mullinax has an average of -0.341 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.568 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Mullinax has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mullinax has averaged -0.191 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.032-0.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.0390.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green148-0.211-0.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.023-0.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.163-0.191

    Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mullinax posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.032 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.7 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mullinax sported a 0.039 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 27th with a 69.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mullinax delivered a -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 23.43% of the time.
    • Mullinax has earned 176 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 156th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

