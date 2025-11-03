Trey Mullinax betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Trey Mullinax of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 25, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Trey Mullinax has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at this tournament, posting scores of even par in 2024 and 2-under in 2022. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 looking to make his first cut at the World Wide Technology Championship.
Mullinax's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-68
|E
|2022
|MC
|69-71
|-2
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Mullinax's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Mullinax's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|68-70-69-71
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|67-71-67-72
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|70-69-72-73
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|67-65-74-74
|E
|3.300
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|64-70-68-70
|-8
|11.625
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T29
|65-69-69-68
|-13
|27.250
Mullinax's recent performances
- Mullinax's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 11-under.
- Mullinax has an average of -0.341 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.568 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mullinax has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mullinax has averaged -0.191 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.032
|-0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.039
|0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|148
|-0.211
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.023
|-0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.163
|-0.191
Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings
- Mullinax posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.032 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.7 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mullinax sported a 0.039 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 27th with a 69.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mullinax delivered a -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 23.43% of the time.
- Mullinax has earned 176 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 156th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
