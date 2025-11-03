PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
14H AGO

Trevor Cone betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Trevor Cone will tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9, where he has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. The World Wide Technology Championship offers a $6 million purse this week in Los Cabos, Mexico.

    Latest odds for Cone at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Cone's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Cone's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4768-72-67-70-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT6772-70-74-72E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4468-68-71-69-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6168-69-70-69-84.200
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1467-70-68-72-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-70-3--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4271-73-72-76+1219.125
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5268-68-67-71-66.257

    Cone's recent performances

    • Cone has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
    • Cone has an average of 0.459 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.340 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cone has averaged -0.157 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cone's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2570.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.200-0.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green135-0.134-0.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.339-0.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.416-0.157

    Cone's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cone posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.257 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.3 yards ranked eighth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cone sported a -0.200 mark that ranked 143rd on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 67.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cone delivered a -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 172nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.97, and he ranked 147th by breaking par 20.31% of the time.
    • Cone has earned 83 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 178th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

