Trevor Cone betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Trevor Cone will tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9, where he has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. The World Wide Technology Championship offers a $6 million purse this week in Los Cabos, Mexico.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Cone's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Cone's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T47
|68-72-67-70
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T67
|72-70-74-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|68-68-71-69
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|68-69-70-69
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|67-70-68-72
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|71-73-72-76
|+12
|19.125
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|68-68-67-71
|-6
|6.257
Cone's recent performances
- Cone has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Cone has an average of 0.459 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.340 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cone has averaged -0.157 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cone's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.257
|0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.200
|-0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|135
|-0.134
|-0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.339
|-0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.416
|-0.157
Cone's advanced stats and rankings
- Cone posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.257 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.3 yards ranked eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cone sported a -0.200 mark that ranked 143rd on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 67.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cone delivered a -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 172nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.97, and he ranked 147th by breaking par 20.31% of the time.
- Cone has earned 83 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 178th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
