Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Olesen will tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9 in Los Cabos, Mexico. This marks his first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Olesen's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Olesen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|65-70-65-68
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|68-70-67-69
|-14
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|68-67-72-72
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|62-66-67-73
|-16
|52.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|67-70-74-70
|+1
|4.600
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|69-67-69-71
|-12
|13.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Olesen has an average of 0.509 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.295 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 1.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.212
|0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.225
|0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|0.036
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.377
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.850
|1.122
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.212 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sports a 0.225 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks ninth with a 70.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Olesen has delivered a 0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 22.55% of the time.
- Olesen has earned 311 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 120th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.