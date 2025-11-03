Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Olesen has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.

Olesen has an average of 0.509 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.295 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.