12H AGO

Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Olesen will tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9 in Los Cabos, Mexico. This marks his first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Olesen at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Olesen's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Olesen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT365-70-65-68-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1468-70-67-69-14--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6268-67-72-72-14.200
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1462-66-67-73-1652.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6067-70-74-70+14.600
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-69+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4169-67-69-71-1213.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--

    Olesen's recent performances

    • Olesen has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Olesen has an average of 0.509 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.295 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 1.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2120.509
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2250.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green780.0360.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.3770.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160.8501.122

    Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.212 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sports a 0.225 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks ninth with a 70.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Olesen has delivered a 0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 22.55% of the time.
    • Olesen has earned 311 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 120th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

