5H AGO

Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Thomas Rosenmueller has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9 in Los Cabos, Mexico.

    Latest odds for Rosenmueller at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Rosenmueller's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Rosenmueller's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-75+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2971-69-68-69-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT6468-74-75-70-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6769-68-70-73E3.300
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2567-67-70-66-1434.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1465-69-72-71-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5167-68-72-71-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-68-2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--

    Rosenmueller's recent performances

    • Rosenmueller has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
    • Rosenmueller has an average of 0.243 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.717 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.603 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rosenmueller has averaged 0.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4080.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3660.717
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green168-0.351-0.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting172-0.626-0.603
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.2030.065

    Rosenmueller's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rosenmueller posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.408 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rosenmueller sported a 0.366 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 71.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rosenmueller delivered a -0.626 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 173rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranked 47th by breaking par 22.74% of the time.
    • Rosenmueller has earned 144 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 167th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

