Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Thomas Rosenmueller has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9 in Los Cabos, Mexico.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Rosenmueller's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Rosenmueller's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|71-69-68-69
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T64
|68-74-75-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|69-68-70-73
|E
|3.300
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T25
|67-67-70-66
|-14
|34.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|65-69-72-71
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|67-68-72-71
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
Rosenmueller's recent performances
- Rosenmueller has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Rosenmueller has an average of 0.243 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.717 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.603 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rosenmueller has averaged 0.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.408
|0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.366
|0.717
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|168
|-0.351
|-0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.626
|-0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.203
|0.065
Rosenmueller's advanced stats and rankings
- Rosenmueller posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.408 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rosenmueller sported a 0.366 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 71.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rosenmueller delivered a -0.626 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 173rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranked 47th by breaking par 22.74% of the time.
- Rosenmueller has earned 144 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 167th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
