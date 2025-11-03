PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
12H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Taylor Moore returns to the World Wide Technology Championship after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Moore at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Moore's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-69-1

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Moore's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Moore's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6371-65-75-73E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5675-68-74-68+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC80-67+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1466-67-66-69-1652.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-73+4--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3370-67-69-68-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-69-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-74+3--

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
    • He has an average of -0.436 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has an average of -0.348 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has an average of -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.004 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.181-0.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.198-0.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.326-0.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.135-0.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.174-1.004

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.181 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.198 mark that ranked 142nd on TOUR. He ranked 71st with a 67.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Moore excelled in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season with a 0.326 mark that ranked 15th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Moore delivered a -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 22.52% of the time.
    • Moore earned 405 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 100th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

