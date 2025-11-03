Taylor Moore betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Taylor Moore returns to the World Wide Technology Championship after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Moore's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-69
|-1
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T63
|71-65-75-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|75-68-74-68
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|80-67
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|66-67-66-69
|-16
|52.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|70-67-69-68
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
Moore's recent performances
- Moore had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
- He has an average of -0.436 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has an average of -0.348 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has an average of -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.004 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.181
|-0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.198
|-0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.326
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.135
|-0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.174
|-1.004
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.181 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.198 mark that ranked 142nd on TOUR. He ranked 71st with a 67.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Moore excelled in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season with a 0.326 mark that ranked 15th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Moore delivered a -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 22.52% of the time.
- Moore earned 405 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 100th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.