Antoine Rozner betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Antoine Rozner of France reacts to a shot on the tenth hole during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Antoine Rozner has not competed in this tournament in the last five years, as he'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9 in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Rozner's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Rozner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T72
|68-69-71-71
|-5
|2.750
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T59
|72-70-73-71
|+2
|9.250
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|67-67-69-72
|-5
|31.875
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T73
|69-69-71-72
|-7
|2.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T24
|68-68-64-69
|-11
|35.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T34
|70-67-68-73
|-6
|13.067
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T13
|66-71-63-68
|-16
|58.500
Rozner's recent performances
- Rozner has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 16-under.
- Rozner has an average of 0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.450 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.235 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rozner has averaged -0.908 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.038
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.486
|0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|165
|-0.327
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.412
|-1.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.216
|-0.908
Rozner's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.038 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.4 yards ranks 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozner sports a 0.486 mark that ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 69.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rozner has delivered a -0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 170th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.94, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 22.48% of the time.
- Rozner has earned 207 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 148th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
