2H AGO

Antoine Rozner betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Antoine Rozner of France reacts to a shot on the tenth hole during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Antoine Rozner has not competed in this tournament in the last five years, as he'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9 in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Rozner at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Rozner's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Rozner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-73-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT7268-69-71-71-52.750
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5972-70-73-71+29.250
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-67-69-72-531.875
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7369-69-71-72-72.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2468-68-64-69-1135.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3470-67-68-73-613.067
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1366-71-63-68-1658.500

    Rozner's recent performances

    • Rozner has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 16-under.
    • Rozner has an average of 0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.450 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.235 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rozner has averaged -0.908 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.0380.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.4860.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green165-0.327-0.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.412-1.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.216-0.908

    Rozner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rozner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.038 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.4 yards ranks 35th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozner sports a 0.486 mark that ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 69.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rozner has delivered a -0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 170th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.94, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 22.48% of the time.
    • Rozner has earned 207 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 148th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

