Antoine Rozner betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Rozner has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 16-under.

Rozner has an average of 0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.450 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.235 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.