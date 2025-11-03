Taylor Montgomery betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Taylor Montgomery finished tied for 64th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Montgomery's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T64
|68-74-70-73
|-3
|2023
|T10
|65-70-67-66
|-16
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Montgomery's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Montgomery's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for tenth at 16-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Montgomery's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T6
|69-63-69-70
|-17
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|67-70-73-71
|-7
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T12
|67-70-63-67
|-17
|62.500
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|68-68-70-70
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T31
|67-65-72-69
|-11
|25.750
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|68-69-65-69
|-9
|17.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
Montgomery's recent performances
- Montgomery has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Montgomery has an average of -1.068 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.412 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery has averaged 1.142 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.624
|-1.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.239
|0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.342
|0.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.899
|1.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.379
|1.142
Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings
- Montgomery posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.624 (166th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranked 79th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Montgomery sported a -0.239 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 153rd with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Montgomery delivered a 0.899 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.43, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 25.10% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.