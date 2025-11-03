PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Taylor Montgomery betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Taylor Montgomery finished tied for 64th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Montgomery at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Montgomery's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6468-74-70-73-3
    2023T1065-70-67-66-16

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Montgomery's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Montgomery's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for tenth at 16-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Montgomery's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT669-63-69-70-17--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3067-70-73-71-7--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1267-70-63-67-1762.500
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT868-68-70-70-440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3167-65-72-69-1125.750
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3668-69-65-69-917.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-75+4--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--

    Montgomery's recent performances

    • Montgomery has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
    • Montgomery has an average of -1.068 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.412 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Montgomery has averaged 1.142 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.624-1.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.2390.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.3420.685
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.8991.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3791.142

    Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings

    • Montgomery posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.624 (166th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranked 79th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Montgomery sported a -0.239 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 153rd with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Montgomery delivered a 0.899 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.43, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 25.10% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

