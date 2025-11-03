Taylor Montgomery betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Montgomery sported a -0.239 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 153rd with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Montgomery delivered a 0.899 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.43, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 25.10% of the time.