Taylor Dickson betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Dickson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 37th with a score of 5-under.

He has an average of -0.402 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Dickson has an average of -0.748 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.096 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.