Taylor Dickson betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Taylor Dickson will compete in the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico from Nov. 6-9, 2025. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Dickson's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Dickson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|71
|69-67-70-75
|+1
|2.9
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|76
|67-67-73-75
|-2
|2.4
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-79
|+12
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|68-71-69-71
|-5
|9.6
Dickson's recent performances
- Dickson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 37th with a score of 5-under.
- He has an average of -0.402 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dickson has an average of -0.748 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.096 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dickson has averaged -2.042 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dickson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.291
|-0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.612
|-0.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|120
|-0.082
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.424
|-1.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-1.408
|-2.042
Dickson's advanced stats and rankings
- Dickson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.291 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranked 93rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dickson sported a -0.612 mark that ranked 168th on TOUR. He ranked 164th with a 62.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dickson delivered a -0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranked 174th by breaking par 18.81% of the time.
- Dickson has earned 135 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 168th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dickson as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
