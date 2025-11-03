PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
12H AGO

Taylor Dickson betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Taylor Dickson will compete in the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico from Nov. 6-9, 2025. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Dickson at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Dickson's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Dickson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC77-80+13--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham Championship7169-67-70-75+12.9
    July 27, 20253M Open7667-67-73-75-22.4
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC74-76+10--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC74-75+5--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-79+12--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3768-71-69-71-59.6

    Dickson's recent performances

    • Dickson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 37th with a score of 5-under.
    • He has an average of -0.402 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Dickson has an average of -0.748 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.096 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dickson has averaged -2.042 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dickson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.291-0.402
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.612-0.748
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120-0.0820.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.424-1.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Total173-1.408-2.042

    Dickson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dickson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.291 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranked 93rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dickson sported a -0.612 mark that ranked 168th on TOUR. He ranked 164th with a 62.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dickson delivered a -0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranked 174th by breaking par 18.81% of the time.
    • Dickson has earned 135 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 168th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dickson as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

