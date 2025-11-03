PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Takumi Kanaya has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9 with his sights set on making his mark in Los Cabos, Mexico.

    Latest odds for Kanaya at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Kanaya's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Kanaya's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3366-68-68-72-10--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT468-70-70-62-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2168-69-68-71-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT767-64-65-69-1985.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4071-72-69-70-220.300
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4668-68-71-70-119.500

    Kanaya's recent performances

    • Kanaya has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
    • Kanaya has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.250 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kanaya has averaged 0.771 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1430.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.406-0.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green190.3020.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.3680.621
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.4070.771

    Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.143 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.6 yards ranked 161st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.406 mark that ranked 160th on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 66.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranked 125th by breaking par 21.13% of the time.
    • Kanaya has earned 257 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 134th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

