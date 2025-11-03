Takumi Kanaya betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Takumi Kanaya has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9 with his sights set on making his mark in Los Cabos, Mexico.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Kanaya's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|66-68-68-72
|-10
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|68-70-70-62
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|68-69-68-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T7
|67-64-65-69
|-19
|85.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T40
|71-72-69-70
|-2
|20.300
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|68-68-71-70
|-11
|9.500
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
- Kanaya has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.250 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged 0.771 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.143
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.406
|-0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|19
|0.302
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.368
|0.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.407
|0.771
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.143 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.6 yards ranked 161st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.406 mark that ranked 160th on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 66.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranked 125th by breaking par 21.13% of the time.
- Kanaya has earned 257 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 134th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
