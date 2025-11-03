Steven Fisk betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Steven Fisk makes his debut at the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9. He has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Fisk's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|70-65-65-64
|-24
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|70-72-71-68
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T60
|68-69-70-71
|-2
|4.900
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|74
|71-66-70-73
|-4
|2.600
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|66-70-72-71
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|67-69-71-65
|-8
|11.625
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|70-68-71-74
|+3
|3.500
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has one victory over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished first with a score of 24-under.
- Fisk has an average of 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged 0.620 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.404
|0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.258
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|36
|0.181
|0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.497
|-0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.346
|0.620
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.404 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranked 18th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sported a 0.258 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 71.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fisk delivered a -0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.82, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 22.14% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.