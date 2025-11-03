Seamus Power betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Power's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 28th at the 3M Open, where he finished at 13-under.

Power has an average of 0.422 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Power has an average of -0.253 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.