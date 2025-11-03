PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Seamus Power betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Seamus Power finished tied for third at 18-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Power's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T367-68-63-68-18
    2022T1168-67-67-68-14

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Power's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 18-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Power's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship5970-70-68-72-4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4872-68-67-73-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4771-69-70-74-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4469-67-69-71-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2867-66-68-70-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4467-66-68-75-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-71E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5973-67-69-73+24.600
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+4--

    Power's recent performances

    • Power's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 28th at the 3M Open, where he finished at 13-under.
    • Power has an average of 0.422 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Power has an average of -0.253 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Power has averaged 0.228 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.0450.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.0820.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green740.048-0.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.2450.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.0690.228

    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.045 (94th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranked 106th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Power sported a 0.082 mark that ranked 84th on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 67.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Power delivered a -0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 21.27% of the time.
    • Power has accumulated 279 FedExCup Regular Season points (130th) in 2025, while posting a -0.069 Strokes Gained: Total mark that ranked 116th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

