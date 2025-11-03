Seamus Power betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Seamus Power finished tied for third at 18-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Power's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T3
|67-68-63-68
|-18
|2022
|T11
|68-67-67-68
|-14
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Power's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 18-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Power's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|59
|70-70-68-72
|-4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|72-68-67-73
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|71-69-70-74
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|69-67-69-71
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|67-66-68-70
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|67-66-68-75
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|73-67-69-73
|+2
|4.600
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
Power's recent performances
- Power's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 28th at the 3M Open, where he finished at 13-under.
- Power has an average of 0.422 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Power has an average of -0.253 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged 0.228 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.045
|0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.082
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.048
|-0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.245
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.069
|0.228
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.045 (94th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranked 106th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Power sported a 0.082 mark that ranked 84th on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 67.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power delivered a -0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 21.27% of the time.
- Power has accumulated 279 FedExCup Regular Season points (130th) in 2025, while posting a -0.069 Strokes Gained: Total mark that ranked 116th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
