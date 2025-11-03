Sami Valimaki betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Sami Valimaki has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 in Los Cabos, Mexico.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Valimaki's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Valimaki's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T72
|72-76-76-67
|+7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T34
|69-66-67-72
|-6
|20.5
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|70-69-70-72
|+1
|4.6
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|68-68-68-67
|-17
|43.0
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 17-under.
- Valimaki has an average of -0.284 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has averaged -0.779 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.338
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.503
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.185
|-0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.496
|-0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.476
|-0.779
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.338 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranked 139th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki sported a 0.503 mark that ranked 18th on TOUR. He ranked 56th with a 67.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Valimaki delivered a 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him tenth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 22.60% of the time.
- Valimaki has accumulated 463 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 87th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
