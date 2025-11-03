PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
12H AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Sami Valimaki has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 in Los Cabos, Mexico.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Valimaki's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Valimaki's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT7272-76-76-67+7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3469-66-67-72-620.5
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-67-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6070-69-70-72+14.6
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1968-68-68-67-1743.0
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-77+9--

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • Valimaki has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 17-under.
    • Valimaki has an average of -0.284 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Valimaki has averaged -0.779 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.338-0.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.5030.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green145-0.185-0.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.496-0.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.476-0.779

    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.338 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranked 139th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki sported a 0.503 mark that ranked 18th on TOUR. He ranked 56th with a 67.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Valimaki delivered a 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him tenth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 22.60% of the time.
    • Valimaki has accumulated 463 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 87th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Matti Schmid betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Nick Taylor betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Tyler Weaver betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    2

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    David Ford
    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Thorbjørn Olesen
    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T3

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Ben Silverman
    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW