Sami Valimaki betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Valimaki has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 17-under.

Valimaki has an average of -0.284 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.