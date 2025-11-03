Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Ryo Hisatsune has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 in Los Cabos, Mexico.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Hisatsune's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T72
|78-71-73-69
|+7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|68-69-69-74
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|69-70-69-70
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T60
|68-68-73-71
|-4
|4.900
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|67-67-74-71
|-9
|4.400
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T47
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|9.000
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.941 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged -0.918 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.142
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.150
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.136
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.190
|-0.941
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.238
|-0.918
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.142 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranked 130th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sported a 0.150 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 45th with a 68.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Hisatsune delivered a 0.136 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 46th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Hisatsune delivered a -0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranked 160th by breaking par 19.99% of the time.
- Hisatsune has earned 504 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 84th. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.75% ranked 18th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.