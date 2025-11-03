Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.142 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranked 130th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sported a 0.150 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 45th with a 68.50% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the greens, Hisatsune delivered a 0.136 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 46th on TOUR.

On the greens, Hisatsune delivered a -0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranked 160th by breaking par 19.99% of the time.